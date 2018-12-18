Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Ruled out vs. Golden State

Conley (hamstring) won't play Monday against the Warriors.

Conley was a late addition to the injury report due to a nagging hamstring injury, and after attempting to go through pregame warmups, he'll be sidelined at Golden State. Shelvin Mack will start at point guard, although Jevon Carter should also see more run with Conley on the shelf. His next chance to return will come Wednesday in Portland.

