Grizzlies' Mike Conley: Scores 20 points Tuesday
Conley scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with six assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Trail Blazers.
Conley's numbers are down across the board this season, but his scoring numbers are still excellent in the grand scheme of things as he's averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 three-pointers per game. He hasn't averaged less than 5.4 assists per game since the 2009-10 season, so expect his current average of 4.2 assists per game to correct itself soon.
