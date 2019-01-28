Grizzlies' Omri Casspi: Ruled out Monday
Casspi (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
As expected, Casspi will miss a second straight game as he continues to nurse right knee soreness. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
