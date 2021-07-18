Casspi will retire from basketball after playing two seasons with Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Casspi played in the NBA for nine seasons before joining an Israeli club team for the past two seasons. Over his NBA career, Casspi averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 steals. With Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, the 33-year-old saw heavily-reduced minutes in his second season as he only averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10.8 minutes.