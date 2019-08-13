Casspi signed a contract Tuesday with Israeli club Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv, John Askounis of Eurohoops.net reports.

The first Israeli player to ever appear in the NBA, Casspi will return to his home country after appearing in 588 regular-season contests over the past decade between the Kings, Cavaliers, Rockets, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Warriors and Grizzlies since being selected in the first round in the 2009 draft. The forward, who started his career with Maccabi when he was just 16 years old, should take on a vital role for the club as he returns to the EuroLeague. Since he's still just 31 years old, Casspi may have a shot at resurfacing in the NBA down the road.