Pippen (shin) has been cleared to play Friday against the Spurs.
Pippen missed the Grizzlies' last three matchups while on the mend from a left bruised shin, but he'll be back in action Friday evening. He should be in line for more chances due to the absence of Desmond Bane (back).
