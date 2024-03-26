Pippen is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Denver.

Pippen starts alongside Desmond Bane (back) in the Grizzlies' backcourt. Pippen is averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.0 minutes across five prior starts this season -- although none have come alongside Bane to this point.