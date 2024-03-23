Pippen amassed 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals across 23 minutes during Friday's 99-97 win over the Spurs.

Pippen returned Friday after missing the previous three games with a left bruised shin, leading all bench players in the contest in scoring while swiping a team-high steals total to provide a spark on on the second unit in a narrow victory. Pippen posted his second-highest point total of the season, coming up one point shy of tying his season high of 19 points which was recorded Feb. 2 against Boston. Pippen's defensive effort was one of his best of the year, setting a new season high in steals while recording his third game with three or more steals this season.