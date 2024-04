Pippen logged 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-87 loss to San Antonio.

Pippen had a very productive night on the stat sheet, but it was at the expense of his shooting percentages. Memphis is dressing only eight players these days due to injuries, so Pippen will likely see heavy usage every time he's active.