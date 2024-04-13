Pippen totaled 28 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to the Lakers.

Pippen came into the NBA on a two-way deal with the Lakers in 2022 before joining the Grizzlies on a two-way contract this January. Friday's performance against his former squad included a career-best scoring total along with four steals, which tied his career-high mark. Pippen has blossomed over his past five contests, averaging 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals.