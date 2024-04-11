Pippen chipped in 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Pippen continues to be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, as he recorded two steals for the fourth straight game. He also extended his double-digit scoring streak to four, as the injury-riddled Grizzlies fielded just eight players Wednesday. Over his last 10 games, Pippen has averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals over 26.2 minutes per game.