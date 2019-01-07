Grizzlies' Shelvin Mack: Replaced as backup point guard
Coach JB Bickerstaff said Mack will operate as the Grizzlies' third-string point guard moving forward, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Mack, who has played just four minutes over the previous two games, will be replaced by rookie Jevon Carter (knee) as the backup to Mike Conley. Over his five games, Mack posted averages of 4.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.
