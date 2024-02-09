Jemison will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
No surprise here, as Jaren Jackson is returning from a two-game absence. But with Xavier Tillman traded away to Boston, Jemison could maintain a role in the short term. He was solid in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks, producing 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes.
