The Grizzlies are signing Jemison to a two-way contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
After GG Jackson signed his four-year deal, Memphis was left with an open two-way roster spot. Jemison will fill that spot after making six appearances, including two starts for the Grizzlies. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes across that span.
