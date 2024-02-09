The Grizzlies are signing Jemison to a two-way contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After GG Jackson signed his four-year deal, Memphis was left with an open two-way roster spot. Jemison will fill that spot after making six appearances, including two starts for the Grizzlies. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.2 minutes across that span.