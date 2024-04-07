Bogdanovic had 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Bogdanovic haas responded well to his adjusted role in the backcourt, but Trae Young's (finger) potential return may find him back with the second unit. The sharpshooter's three-point numbers have dipped a bit in the off-guard role, but he'll remain at that spot until Dejounte Murray supplants him upon Young's return. Jalen Johnson is locked in at the four, leaving Bogdanovic and De"Andre Hunter as the top candidates to be excluded if Young returns in time for the playoffs.