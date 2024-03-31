Bogdanovic finished with 38 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks.

Bogdanovic posted his second-highest total of the season during the loss. While big totals come for Bogdanovic after a solid night of shooting beyond the arc, he managed a big number despite draining only five shots from downtown. He was effective with his mid-range shot and made nine of 10 attempts at the charity stripe to supplement his usual long-range skills, and added 10 rebounds to create his first-double-double of the season. After a modest start, the game flow stared clicking for Bogdanovic in the fourth quarter, where he posted 17 points.