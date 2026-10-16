Bogdanovic recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 16 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Bogdanovic provided an impressive scoring spark off Houston's bench, leading the team in points while connecting on five three-pointers. Bogdanovic's perimeter shooting could help him secure a role in Houston's rotation, although his regular-season fantasy value will depend on consistent playing time. If he sees enough time, he should be an asset in category-based leagues as a three-point specialist, though his fantasy upside is almost non-existent in other categories.