Rockets' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Inks pact with Houston

Bogdanovic signed a one-year contract with the Rockets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After the Clippers declined their team option on Bogdanovic's contract, the veteran sharpshooter is set to head to Houston. The 33-year-old saw inconsistent burn with Los Angeles in 2025-26, averaging a career-low 7.4 points along with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.7 minutes per showing across 23 regular-season appearances (three starts). He shot a career-worst 34.7 percent from deep last season but is a career 38.1 percent shooter from three-point range over nine seasons.