Bogdanovic registered 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block over 12 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Bogdanovic was limited to five minutes of playing time through three quarters but earned his playing time in the fourth, when he scored eight of his 11 points to help the Rockets seal the victory in Friday's NBA Cup clash. It was just the third time in 13 regular-season games that Bogdanovic scored in double digits, but he figures to see more playing time off the bench for at least the next two games while Marcus Smart serves out the rest of his three-game suspension.