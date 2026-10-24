Bogdanovic amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 11 minutes during Friday's 114-110 victory over San Antonio.

After a strong showing in the season opener, Bogdanovic offered very little in Friday's victory, an indication that his role could be very sporadic this season. At this point, his primary job is to provide the team with spacing. However, this will likely hinge on a number of factors, including the opposition and whether his shot is dropping. Based on the limited sample size, he should only be considered for streaming purposes, at best.