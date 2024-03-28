Bogdanovic notched 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bogdanovic didn't have his best shooting performance and was particularly inaccurate from beyond the arc. Still, the veteran sharpshooter continues to make his presence felt even when his shot isn't falling regularly. Bogdanovic has started in all two games for the Hawks since the All-Star break and is averaging 15.4 points while shooting 39.6 percent from deep in that 15-game span in a starting role.