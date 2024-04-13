Bogdanovic recorded 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bogdanovic's fantasy upside will always be tied to his scoring prowess and his shooting ability, and on that note, he continues to make his presence felt, scoring at least 15 points in four of his last five appearances. Bogdanovic has averaged 19.0 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 36 percent from three over his last 10 outings.