Bogdanovic ended with 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 Play-In Game loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic jumped in and out of the starting lineup this season but still managed an average of 30.4 minutes per game, a career-best for the veteran. The sharpshooter saw a modest decline in his three-point percentage this season, averaging only 37.4 percent beyond the arc. He ended the season ranked fifth in the league with 651 three-pointers. Bogdanovic is in the midst of a four-year deal with the Hawks and he's expected to remain with the team.