Bogdanovic closed with 20 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-101 victory over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic played a massive role in Atlanta's pivotal win over the Bulls, a victory that moved the Hawks a bit closer to securing a spot in the Play-In Tournament, after missing just one shot from the field throughout the entire contest. Bogdanovic needs to be at his best for a Hawks team that remains without Trae Young (finger), and the veteran sharpshooter has delivered of late, putting up 20 or more points for the fourth time in his last five appearances. He's averaging 24.0 points per game in that five-game stretch.