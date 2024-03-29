Bogdanovic closed with 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 43 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime win over Boston.

Bogdanovic's final stat line seems nice, but he struggled from deep once again, and he's gone 4-for-15 from three-point range over his last two games. He's talented enough to bounce back sooner rather than later, though, and fortunately for him, he's scoring enough to avoid his fantasy stock to make a massive hit now that most leagues are in the playoffs.