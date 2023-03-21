Bogdanovic will move into the starting lineup Tuesday against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dejounte Murray is sitting out Tuesday with an illness, and his status for Wednesday's game against Minnesota is uncertain. Bogdanovic usually sees minutes in the mid-20s, but he'll likely see a much bigger workload Tuesday with plenty of usage too.
