Bogdanovic had 25 points (8-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Monday's win over the Wizards.

Bogdanovic continues to play his best basketball of the season at the right time as the Hawks look to hold off Miami for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Dating back to late-March, Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points 15 times in his last 21 games, and he's draining 4.6 three-pointers per game at nearly a 50 percent clip during that stretch.