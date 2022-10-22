Bogdanovic (knee) will take a seat again Sunday versus the Hornets.
Bogdanovic is still awaiting his season debut after undergoing a knee procedure during the summer. He doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action, so it's best to keep an eye out for his return to practice, signaling a step toward his season debut.
