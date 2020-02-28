Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Heads to bench Friday
Fernando will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Nets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Cam Reddish will get the start for "matchup-driven" reasons according to coach Lloyd Pierce. Still, Fernando should still see action given that Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) is sidelined.
More News
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Nears double-double•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Joining starting five•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Produces 10 points off the bench•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Struggling for playing time•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...