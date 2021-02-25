Capela played in 21 minutes and scored nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist during Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Capela's contributions were not really needed with the Hawks up by 23 at half. He did see his double-double streak come to an end at seven games but he did extend his consecutive games with a block to 10. Across the whole season, Capela has grabbed less than 10 rebounds just three times while failing to block a shot in just four of his 29 games.