Gallinari had just four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 127-113 loss to Golden State.

It's been a rough start to the season for Gallinari, and honestly, that's probably putting it nicely. The veteran is currently averaging just 7.3 points per game, with very little else to speak of. His playing time is down to 18 minutes per night and so based on the facts at hand, he is not a player to even consider outside of the deepest formats.