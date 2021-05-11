Coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday that Hunter suffered by no swelling or pain after his return Monday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Hunter returned from a six-week absence Monday to tally six points and three boards across 14 minutes in a win over the Wizards. The good news is that he didn't suffer any setbacks in his return, seemingly suggesting that he will be available going forward to end the regular season. Hunter should be active for Wednesday's rematch against Washington, but it remains to be seen if he'll continue to have a significant minutes restriction.