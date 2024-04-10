Murray (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Murray, De'Andre Hunter (rest) and Wesley Matthews (hamstring) are all out, but Trae Young (finger) is expected to make his return. Murray has two more chances to play during the regular season -- Friday in Minnesota and Sunday in Indiana. However, the Hawks are locked into the Play-In Tournament, so they don't need to rush Murray back to action.
