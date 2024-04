Murray contributed 32 points (13-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 loss to the Pacers.

Murray led all players in Sunday's regular-season finale in threes made and scoring while surpassing the 30-point mark to go along with a trio of rebounds and assists in a losing effort. Murray tallied 30 or more points in 13 games this year, including in three of his last 10 outings.