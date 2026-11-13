Murray (ankle) requested a trade from the Pelicans on Friday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania also notes Murray's agent and team officials have begun working toward a resolution. Murray, who's listed as doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis with an ankle sprain, could miss more time beyond that while New Orleans looks to find him a new destination. Murray, a one-time All-Star, has been limited to 54 regular-season appearances in his Pelicans career, but he's averaged a strong 16.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game across that three-year span.