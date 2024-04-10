Murray ended with 29 points (12-31 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals over 49 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime loss to the Heat.

The Hawks had to fight in two overtime periods against the Heat, and even though they ultimately fell short in their quest to win, Murray thrived from a fantasy perspective with his first triple-double of the season. The star guard is known league-wide for his ability to fill the stat sheet, and he's ending the regular season on a sizzling note with averages of 20.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of April.