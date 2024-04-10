Murray is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets with a right quadricep contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray is tending to the injury in the aftermath of the Hawks' 117-111 double-overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday, when he finished with 29 points (12-31 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals in 49 minutes. The Hawks could elect to give Murray some maintenance Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set, especially with Trae Young (finger) -- who has been upgraded to questionable -- potentially ready to fill in for him at point guard following an extended absence.