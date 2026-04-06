Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Could return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hand) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
Murray will have a chance to return to the court Tuesday after missing two consecutive games -- one due to rest and the other because of a bruised left hand. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and warmups to gain clearance to play. New Orleans should have another update on his status closer to game time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Downgraded to out•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Not available Friday•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Scores 19 vs. Houston•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Available versus Houston•
-
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray: Iffy for Sunday with bruised hand•