Murray (toe) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Murray looked good in the preseason opener on Oct. 7, but then sat out the final three exhibition games due to a toe issue. He'll have another four days to rest up before the Pelicans' regular-season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 21, and for now, he can be considered questionable for that one. If he's not ready by Opening Night, Jeremiah Fears and Jordan Poole would get a bump in value.