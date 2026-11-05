Murray ended Wednesday's 120-113 overtime win over Utah with 20 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 44 minutes.

Murray made a significant impact at both ends of the floor, collecting four steals while converting all 11 of his free-throw attempts. The veteran guard also played a team-high 45 minutes and helped New Orleans secure the victory with clutch free throws. His combination of scoring, rebounding and defensive production made this a particularly valuable fantasy outing in his return from a personal leave.