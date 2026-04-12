Murray (hand)J is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Murray missed the Pelicans' final five games of the season due to a bruised left hand, but overall, this was a lost year for the veteran floor general. He was limited to just 14 appearances (all starts) in 2025-26, though he averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.