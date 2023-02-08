Murray closed with 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to New Orleans.

The 26-year-old guard was questionable to play due to migraines, but Murray was able to suit up and deliver a solid performance. He's failed to score at least 20 points in three of his last six games, but his tenure in Atlanta so far has been a bit of a roller coaster -- he'd reached that mark in each of the prior seven contests while averaging 25.9 points a game over that stretch, but just before that Murray had endured a 12-game slump in which he managed only 18.4 points a night.