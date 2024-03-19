Murray accumulated 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 136-105 loss to the Lakers.

Murray managed his second straight double-double in defeat, but he struggled to put the ball in the hoop, especially from deep. The point guard's 13 points were his fewest since Feb. 14, and his performance Monday snapped a five-game streak of draining at least four triples. Murray was due for an off day after posting sizzling averages of 25.9 points, 8.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 3.2 three-pointers over 12 games following the All-Star break prior to Monday.