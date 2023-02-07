Murray (migraine) is questionable for Tuesday's game in New Orleans, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Murray is dealing with a migraine, so he'll rest up and test himself closer to game time when he's able to attempt to get through his pregame routine. If he can't give it a go, Bogdan Bogdanovic could get the spot-start while Trae Young and John Collins would see an uptick in usage. Stay tuned.