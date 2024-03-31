Murray accumulated 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and 12 assists across 42 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks.

Murray was Atlanta's best scoring option until Bogdan Bogdanovic took over the game in the fourth quarter. Trae Young's (finger) absence has put a lot of pressure on Murray, but he's kept the team alive in the playoff race with nightly solid totals. He posted a career-high 44 points against Boston earlier in the week, and has six double-doubles over his past 10 games.