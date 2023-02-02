Murray posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 win over Phoenix.

Murray paced Atlanta in scoring in the blowout win, finishing with 20-plus points for the ninth time in his past 10 games. The veteran guard rounded out his stat line with eight assists and six boards, though he failed to record any defensive stats. Over the aforementioned 10-game stretch, Murray is averaging 25.7 points, 6.2 dimes, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per contest.