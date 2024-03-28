Murray is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics due to lower back soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Murray continues to deal with the back issue but hasn't missed a game since Feb. 9. Thursday's contest is the second half of a back-to-back set, and the point guard posted 30 points (13-20 FG), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over Portland. If Murray takes a seat, Trent Forrest, Garrison Mathews and Wesley Matthews would be candidates for increased minutes, but Bogdan Bogdanovic would likely start at point guard.