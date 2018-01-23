Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Nets game-high 20 points Monday

Schroder scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two assists and one rebound across 25 minutes in Monday's 104-90 victory over the Jazz.

Albeit it wasn't Schroder's best game, neither team's offense was strong Monday night. Uncharacteristically, he only earned two assists, which should increase going forward.

