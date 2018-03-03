Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Scores 27 points Friday

Schroder scored 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Golden State.

In the four games after the All-Star break, Schroder has returned to the consistent scorer that is averaging a career-high 19.4 points this season. Since the break, the guard is averaging 17.5 points in four games while shooting 39.6 percent. Schroder is still shooting in high volumes, averaging 15.7 shots during this span. For the season, he is shooting a career-high 17.1 times per game. Over the last two seasons, Schroder has become the undisputed leader of the Atlanta offense, averaging 18.5 points since the start of the 2016-17 season.