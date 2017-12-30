Hawks' Dennis Schroder: Will face Portland

Schroder (quad) will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schroder was merely listed on the injury report with a minor quad contusion, but he won't actually miss any games due to the injury. The 24-year-old has averaged just over 32 minutes per game in the month of December.

